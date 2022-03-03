Russian-Ukrainian Delegations Met for Negotiations

On Thursday, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Belarus to hold a meeting in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, scheduled for 15:00 Moscow time.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in helicopters to the Gomel region. According to what had been planned, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said earlier on Thursday that the sessions would be held in the Brest Region of Belarus.

According to the reports, the summit had the main objective of reaching an agreement on a ceasefire or ending the Russian special operation, which has failed. On the other hand, both countries held progressives talks on humanitarian issues. The parties agree on a format for humanitarian corridors for the exit of Ukrainian civilians from cities.

"We managed to find mutual understanding for some [issues raised during the talks], but the main issue that was resolved today is the rescue of people, civilians, who have found themselves in the zone of military clashes," said Medinsky after the session.

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, stated that the organization would arrange measures for providing humanitarian help to Ukraine.

Last February 28, the Russian-Ukrainian delegation held a contact meeting for solving the current conflict after the Russian special military operation began on February 24. The last contact between the parties lasted five hours.