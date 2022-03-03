Russian-Ukrainian Delegation To Hold a Meeting Soon

Russian delegation members said that a new round of meetings would be held in the coming days.

On Thursday, the head of the State Duma Committee on international affairs, Leonid Slutsky, announced that a new round of negotiations would be held between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the coming days.

According to the Russian representative, progressions on agreements will be presented to the parliaments and cemented on the highest level.

"The third, no less important round of talks will take place in the upcoming days. Parliamentary efforts will be needed, some agreements will have to be cemented and taken through a national ratification procedure," said Slutsky.

The diplomat remarked that "this issue maybe not be so fast." At the time, the lawmaker highlighted that the agreements to be achieved during the next round of talks must not be delayed. He added that the representatives might hold rounds of negotiations furthermore.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/LIVE-Russia--Ukraine-Agree-to-Provide-Humanitarian-Corridors-20220303-0006.html

"As for the political party of the spectrum of issues that were discussed during the second round, it may probably take one or several more rounds. The third round will take place in the nearest future. I believe that the next rounds will also take place in Belarus," the legislator said.

On Thursday, the second round of talks between Russian-Ukrainian delegations was held in Moscow. The talks are intended to reach agreements on the peaceful solution of the ongoing conflict on Ukrainian soil, which started last February 24.