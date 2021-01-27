Russian Senate Extends Nuclear Disarmament Treaty With the USA

The "New START" agreement limits each country to no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles.

Russia's Senate on Wednesday unanimously endorsed a five-year extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"When it comes to global stability and security, Russia and the U.S. can show responsible and pragmatic approaches and reach agreements," Senate President Valentina Matviyenko said.

This nuclear disarmament treaty, which was also previously approved by the Lower House (Duma), was set to expire on February 5.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, both countries announced that they would extend the New START agreement after the first telephone conversation between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Senate's International Affairs Committee head Konstantin Kosachev defended the extension of the treaty stressing that the definition of limits will prevent a new arms race.

He also mentioned that New START clearly defines "mutual inspection mechanisms" and prohibits both countries from placing nuclear weapons outside their territories.

The New START agreement, which was signed by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, limits each country to no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles.