Russian Representative Leaves Meeting of UNSC

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian permanent envoy to the UN, abandoned on Monday the session of the UN Security Council on Ukraine while the Head of the European Council, Charles Michel, was giving his speech.

The Russian Federation confirmed the event to the United Nations; otherwise, the Russian party didn't offer further details.

The leader of the European Council had denounced the actions of the Russian army in Ukrainian territory during the special military operation. On the other hand, the Russian representative had earlier rejected such claims.



"The utmost degree of proof as presented by our Western and Ukrainian colleagues - 'Russian soldiers are raping women everywhere.' And that's it. This is so obvious that nothing needs to be proven. Not even a single example was cited. Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel, also, contrary to facts, accused us of provoking a food crisis. He was speaking in such a brash and rude manner that Russia's permanent representative left the room. It is simply stunning how the European Union and its leaders degraded," has commented on his Telegram channel Dmitry Polyansky, the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.

According to standards, when a country's permanent envoy leaves a Security Council session after he has already addressed the meeting, the country goes to be represented by one of its deputies, which is not usually considered a political gesture.