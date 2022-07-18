Russian President Says Russia Cannot Be Isolated

"We cannot and will not live in isolation from the rest of the world," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin made the remarks on Monday at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, where he spoke on the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia.

"It is well known that not only restrictions but almost total closure of access to foreign high-tech products are being deliberately used against our country," the Russian President said.

Acknowledging the great challenge this situation poses for the country, Putin said, "We are not going to give up, nor to feel lost, nor as some of our 'benefactors' predict, to go back decades," according to the government's website.

Putin said Russia "will seek new solutions by making effective use of its own technological capabilities available in the country and the research of innovative Russian companies." He said that developing end-to-end technologies, significantly impacting structural changes in the economy, is a top-priority task for the country.

The West and its European allies have been imposing wide-ranging economic sanctions on Moscow since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine last February 24.

New sanctions, including limiting gold exports, were discussed by the European Council on Monday, which also agreed to allocate its fifth military aid package to Kiev, amounting to 500 million euros.