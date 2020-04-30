    • Live
Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin Tests Positive for COVID-19
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on April 30, 2020. | Photo: Kremlin

Published 30 April 2020
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin's duties.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kremlin on Thursday.

"I just learned that I have tested positive for the coronavirus," Mishustin told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The prime minister said he has to self-isolate and follow the doctors' orders. "The government will continue to operate normally," he added.

According to the Kremlin, Putin has signed the decree on Belousov's appointment.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
