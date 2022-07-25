Russian MoD Confirms Military Targets in Ukrainian Port Strike

Saturday's attack on targets in the port of Odessa comes a day after Russia and Ukraine separately signed in Istanbul two agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to guarantee grain exports in Ukrainian Black Sea ports, including the port of Odessa.

Russia reports that it destroyed a Ukrainian military vessel and a warehouse of Harpoon missiles supplied by the U.S. to Kiev, in the Odessa seaport in southern Ukraine.

"In the seaport of Odessa [on the Black Sea], on the territory of a shipyard, high-precision long-range missiles launched from the sea destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the United States to the Kiev regime," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The note has also specified that the Ukrainian Army's repair and modernization plant was also put out of service in this attack.

In the report, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has given details of the progress of the special military operation launched since February 24 in Ukraine, and assures that the Russian Armed Forces "continue to attack military facilities on the territory of Ukraine" with the aim of demilitarization of the neighboring country.

Russian #MOD released a video of a Navy vessel launching #Kalibr cruise missiles #Russia reveals the target of strike on the key #Ukrainian port - A military vessel & a stockpile of #Harpoon missiles were hit during Saturday’s attack, the MoD has said#Breaking @NATO #Odessa pic.twitter.com/qvc0pFkqcS — �� Sarwar �� (@ferozwala) July 24, 2022

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 260 aircraft, 144 helicopters, 1605 unmanned aircraft, 357 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4156 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 763 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket launcher systems, 3196 artillery guns and mortars, as well as 4457 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed.

Saturday's attack on targets in the port of Odessa comes a day after Russia and Ukraine separately signed in the Turkish city of Istanbul two agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to guarantee grain exports in Ukrainian Black Sea ports, including the port of Odessa.

Under the terms of the pact, Moscow promised not to launch attacks on the ports while grain shipments are in transit.

Rejecting accusations raised that Moscow has violated this agreement with such an attack, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova assured on Telegram on Sunday that Russian Kalibr missiles destroyed only military infrastructure in the port of Odessa.