Russian Military Strikes 14 Ukrainian Military Targets

Major General Igor Konashenkov, Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman, reported on Thursday that Moscow's military forces had destroyed 14 Ukrainian military objects alongside ammunition depots near settlements of Shnurki and Slavyansk.

According to Konashenkov, the Russian armed forces have conducted precision strikes on the objectives with air-based missiles, among which were two personnel concentration areas.

"During the day, Russian precision air-based missile hit 14 Ukrainian military objects. The strikes hit a command post, two ammunition depots, two personnel, military vehicles concentration areas, and two nationalists’ strongholds," told the Russian MoD spokesperson.

He added that the operation also eradicated ammunition depots in the vicinity of Shnurki and Slavyansk settlements. "Ukrainian personnel and vehicles were hit near Cherkasskoye and Alexandrovka. Up to 120 nationalists were eliminated, in addition to over 30 armored and automobile vehicles," he said.

Last April 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson announced that the country's missile troops and artillery hit 217 military facilities in Ukraine, as the aviation forces have destroyed six other targets.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation on February 24 in Ukrainian territory, the Russian MoD has said that the military actions conducted were not targeting Ukrainian citizens or cities but the country’s military infrastructure.