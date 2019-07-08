Russian-Made S-400 Air Defense System is En Route to Turkey

“The preparations for the journey, the loading (of the S-400) is continuing ... The S-400 will arrive by planes. May it be beneficial for our country, our region and especially for the world.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday morning that Russia’s S-400 air defense missiles are currently being prepared to be flown to Turkey.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Bosnia on Monday, Erdogan wouldn’t say, however, when the Russian missile defense system would reach Turkey or where they will be deployed.

The delivery of the systems could bring Turkey closer to U.S. sanctions. U.S. officials have warned that Turkey would face economic sanctions as well as being expelled from a program to produce the F-35 fighter jets.

Turkey has refused to pull back from the deal, despite the ongoing pressure from Washington and their NATO allies.

The S-400 is one of the newest anti-aircraft missile systems produced inside the Russian Federation. In addition to Turkey, world superpowers India and China currently possess this anti-aircraft system.

Turkey and Russia first discussed the purchase of the S-400 system shortly after Ankara’s reconciliation with the Kremlin.

Previously, Russia and Turkey were at odds following the downing of a Russian plane inside Syria; however, they would later settle their differences and agree to work together.