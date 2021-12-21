Russian Increases Its Combat Capacity Against NATO Threats

"The U.S. increases its military presence along Russian borders. In Eastern European countries, there are around 8,000 military personnel in U.S. units," Russian Defense Minister denounced.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that the combat capacity of the Russian Armed Forces increased by 12.8 percent in 2021 in prevention of the risks prompted by the approach of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the Russian borders.

"The U.S. increases its military presence along the Russian borders. In Eastern European countries there are around 8,000 military personnel in U.S. units," Shoigu pointed out, explaining that the political-military situation worldwide continues to worsen and "tensions are growing in the western and eastern borders of Russia."

Besides warning that the U.S. re-established a Germany-based command center related to the use of medium-range missiles, he denounced that the U.S. and NATO conduct virtual launches of nuclear missiles against Russian targets. "The number of flights along the Russian borders more than doubled," the Defense Minister said, pointing out that Western military exercises also involve non-NATO countries such as Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Shoigu also recalled that the U.S. continues to deploy missile defense systems in the Pacific region, thereby threatening Russia's eastern borders. In that sense, the minister pointed out that the Russian Army has received over 5,000 units of new types of weapons.

Russia ready to take measures if NATO expands to its borders, Putin warns : Russia is ready to take military-technical measures, if NATO expands close to its borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Defense Ministry enlarged board meeting on https://t.co/SNPqrObDPD pic.twitter.com/XLGb2qHjCX — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) December 21, 2021

In 2021, Russia commissioned over 3,000 facilities, with a surface area of ​​more than 3.5 million square meters, which include 66 modern missile and ammunition arsenals. The Russian Army also completed the construction of two military bases and five airfields in the Arctic to guarantee the defense of the country's northern regions.

Shoigu mentioned the creation of the first missile regiment with Avangard complexes, which are equipped with intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear charges. He also pointed out the supply of Yars missiles to two other regiments of the Russian Army, and the creation of an air regiment with MiG-31s ​​armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

In 2022, the Russian Army will receive 5 new submarines, 11 warships, two Tu-160m strategic bombers, 257 aircrafts, and two divisions of the S-400 Triumph air defense systems.

