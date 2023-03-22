Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Drone Attack in Sevastopol

Sevastopol is the largest city and most important port in Crimea. Its administrative area has 864 square kilometers, where about 547,820 inhabitants reside.

On Wednesday, Russian Black Sea Fleet air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian drones trying to enter Sevastopol Bay on the Crimean peninsula.

"Our military firmly and calmly repelled the attack of the enemy drones," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, specifying that all the drones were shot down and no ships were damaged.

However, the explosions caused by the destruction of the Ukrainian drones broke the windows of some nearby houses. No injuries have been reported so far.

Since July 2022, Ukrainian forces have been attempting to attack the Black Sea Fleet's main base as well as Sevastopol's energy facilities and military airfields.

The destruction of one of the sea drones in the Sevastopol Bay this morning. . pic.twitter.com/I04KpuBRvN — Spriter (@spriter99880) March 22, 2023

In October, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of seven aerial and sea drones that were attempting a massive attack against those facilities.

On January 16, 2023, another drone attack took place against Sevastopol, where the anti-aircraft defense forces shot down 10 units. Shortly thereafter, in February, Russian air defense forces shot down two drones near the Balaklava thermal power plant.

Founded in 1783, Sevastopol is Crimea's largest city and most important port. Its administrative area has 864 square kilometers, where about 547,820 inhabitants reside, mostly of Russian origin. In 2014, Russia granted Sevastopol the status of a federal city.