Russian Films Will Not Be Left Out of The Berlinale Festival

On Wednesday, the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) announced that it will not exclude Russian films from being screened in its 72nd edition.
"The Berlinale is clearly against discriminatory acts that repress much-needed critical voices," the festival’s organizers said, stressing that film culture can only develop in open and creative spaces for reflection.
They also pointed out that this year’s edition should be an intercultural meeting place that offers an opportunity for criticizing current and historical world events.
"Art and culture are central elements of democratic societies, and film festivals are places where artists from all over the world —regardless of the country— present their works and open a dialogue,” they stressed.
The organizers, however, will ban official Russian state institutions, delegations, and pro-government artists from participating in the Berlinale as long as Russia develops its special military operation in Ukraine.
"Our thoughts and sympathy are with the victims, the suffering population, and the millions who have fled Ukraine," they said, adding that the Berdinale will not promote voices that justify the Russian operation.
This position chimes with the stance of the Cannes and Venice festivals and other cultural institutions such as the operas of Paris, Milan, Munich, and New York.