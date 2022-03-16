Russian Films Will Not Be Left Out of The Berlinale Festival

Its organizers, however, will ban official Russian delegations and pro-government artists from participating as long as the Russian military operation in Ukraine continue.

On Wednesday, the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) announced that it will not exclude Russian films from being screened in its 72nd edition.

"The Berlinale is clearly against discriminatory acts that repress much-needed critical voices," the festival’s organizers said, stressing that film culture can only develop in open and creative spaces for reflection.

They also pointed out that this year’s edition should be an intercultural meeting place that offers an opportunity for criticizing current and historical world events.

"Art and culture are central elements of democratic societies, and film festivals are places where artists from all over the world —regardless of the country— present their works and open a dialogue,” they stressed.

BREAKING NEWS | "The West will not be successful, they're seeking to destroy Russia's economy and status, they won't succeed. Their attempt to have global dominance is coming to an end. "~ Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/vU07qQ8rOv — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) March 16, 2022