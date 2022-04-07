Russian FM: Talks Go On Despite Kiev’s Provocative Actions

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that Moscow would keep up a dialogue with Ukraine regardless of provocative moves.

According to the senior official, the Russian delegation will go along with the ongoing negotiations with Kiev, sticking to its key initial positions and the proposed agreement's demands.

Lavrov went on to say that the recent draft agreement presented by Ukraine on April 6 represents a change from the arrangements made at a meeting between both sides involved in the conflict that took place on March 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.

In this sense, the foreign minister said that the failure of Ukrainian authorities to reach agreements hinted at their purpose to delay and even run down the negotiations.

This is irrefutable proof that the West and its allies have a huge influence on the regime in Kiev, the diplomat added, noting that such forces have been urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue military operations.

' Russian MFA, Sergey Lavrov, claimed that Ukraine had gone back on its proposals made at the talks in Turkey and started to create new provocations, “as was the case in Boutcha”.'

As for the written proposals issued by Ukraine for an agreement between the two sides, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Moscow would review the proposals and react with its own initiatives, while Russian troops would reduce their military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov territories.

Medinsky also referred to Russia's suggestion to hold the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky simultaneously with the initialing of a peace treaty by the two countries foreign ministers.