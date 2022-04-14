Russian FM: Climax of West's Russophobia is Backing Kiev

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the unrestricted backing of Washington and Brussels for Ukraine has come to be the climax of Western Russophobia.

"The culmination of this Russophobic trajectory has been the unconditional support of Washington and Brussels for the radical nationalist regime in Kiev, the encouragement of ultra-radicals in Ukraine, and the creation of an anti-Russia out of Ukraine," the minister said.

On Thursday, the top official made these statements during the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Digital International Relations 2022" at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

He said that the West has been shielding for eight years the reluctance of Ukraine to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and pressuring the Ukrainian authorities to use force in resolving the conflict in the region Donbass.

The minister denounced plans to make Ukraine a member of NATO, noting that Kiev was strongly pushed to ban the Russian language, Russian education, and Russian media to detain people, persecute and even kill freelance journalists. Ukraine was supplied with lethal weapons, Lavrov said.

West is demonstrating totalitarian intolerance of different opinions

Speaking at the Digital International Relations 2022 conference, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov criticized the West’s determination to silence Russian media amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. https://t.co/t2Q3KC5QFe — Miss J (@missj75) April 14, 2022

Lavrov also said that the West is currently in search of restoring and consolidating its rule in international affairs to advance its self-interest on the back of other countries' national interests.

Along these lines, the minister alerted to the protracted Western policy of integral and systemic containment against Russia.