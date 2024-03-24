Russian Court Arrests Three Crocus City Hall Attack Terrorists

According to the Russian news agency Tass the attackers could face life imprisonment if convicted.

A Russian court on Sunday ordered two months' pre-trial detention for four suspects in the bombing of the popular Russian concert hall Crocus City Hall, which so far left 137 dead.

Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Fariduni Shamsiddin pleaded guilty in full during preliminary interrogations, and all of they are nationals of Tajikistan. Accuseds have appeared before court individually. According to the Russian news agency Tass the attackers could face life imprisonment if convicted.

It has been revealed in court that Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev Mirzoyev is 32 years old, originally from Tajikistan and has four minor children. The man had a three-month temporary record in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, which already expired.

The third suspect in the Crocus Concert Hall terrorist attack case, Fariduni, was born in 1998 in Tajikistan and is a citizen of that country. He has an eight-month-old child.



Fariduni was officially employed at a factory in the city of Podolsk and was registered in the city of… pic.twitter.com/WSMHFn3Z9K — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 24, 2024

Footage from the hall of Basmanny court in Moscow, where the measure of restraint against the suspects in the Crocus Concert Hall terrorist attack case will be announced.



Journalists were requested not to ask questions to the suspect.



The prosecution asked to consider the… pic.twitter.com/beBux91kJA — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 24, 2024

Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30, is a citizen of Tajikistan, married and has one child. He was unemployed and assured during the hearing that he does not remember where he is registered in Russia.

Fariduni Shamsiddin, who communicates through an interpreter, is 25 years old and a citizen of Tajikistan. He has an eight-month-old son. He was officially employed at a factory in Podolsk, near Moscow, and was registered in Krasnogorsk, the municipality where Crocus City Hall is located.

Fayzov, has been brought to the court in a wheelchair and accompanied by a doctor, as he was injured during his detention after the attack. He is a citizen of Tajikistan, 19 years old and unmarried. Before the attack he was temporarily unemployed, and had worked in a barbershop in Ivanovo. He is registered in the same city.

A number of people in camouflage clothing and armed with rifles stormed the Crocus City Hall on the night of 22 March and opened fire on those present and then set fire to the compound.