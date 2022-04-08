Russian Coal Shipments To Be Redirected to New Markets - Peskov

In response to the European Union's refusal to consume coal from Russia, Dmitry Peskov, Russian presidential spokesman, said that the country would react by reorienting coal supplies to alternative markets.

European Union countries on Thursday imposed an embargo on Russian coal imports with the approval of the fifth package of sanctions against Russia.

The top Russian official said that coal continues to be a very popular commercial product, stating that since Europe rejects its consumption, coal shipments will be reoriented to alternative markets.

The latest sanctions imposed on Russia comprise, in addition to restrictions on individuals and financial entities, an embargo on imports of Russian coal and the supply of advanced technology goods.

In this respect, Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, said that Germany should make the most of the transition period of four months to cancel Russian coal imports gradually.

Referring to the embargo on Russian coal imports, Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister, said that some countries in Europe would face difficulties dealing with the lack of this product as they are heavily dependent on imports of Russian coal.

By means of the free capacity of the Black Sea and Baltic ports, Russia will be able to move exports of coal to the Asia-Pacific countries, Alexander Novak added.