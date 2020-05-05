Russian COVID-19 Cases Surpass 145,000

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,795 new cases in the period, bringing its total to 74,401.

Russia has reported 10,581 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 145,268 as of Monday, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 76 to 1,356, while 18,095 people have recovered including 1,456 over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Monday that 217,607 people were under medical observation as of Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended to May 11 national paid leave and self-isolation and ordered the government to prepare a plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic from May 12.

Currently, Russian regions have mostly introduced self-isolation or some other restrictions. People are allowed to go out only for medical care, work, shopping at the nearest store or pharmacy or walking a pet.

In Moscow and several other regions, digital passes have been introduced to regulate travel by personal or public transport means.

Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, told Rossia-24 TV channel on Sunday that if Russians keep violating calls to self isolate, restrictions may be extended until June.