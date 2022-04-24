Russian Army Destroys Western Arms Depot in Odessa

According to the Russian MoD spokesman, Russian troops attacked 22 Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision airborne missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces during the day, killing up to 200 nationalists.

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman reported that three warehouses of weapons, military equipment and ammunition were destroyed when Russian Armed Forces used high-precision missiles to disable a logistics terminal with U.S. and EU weapons at a military airfield near Odessa, southern Ukraine.

Major General Igor Konashenkov said that "this afternoon, long-range, high-precision air-launched missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces disabled a logistics terminal at a military airfield near Odessa."

"A large batch of foreign weapons received from the United States and European countries was stored at the base," he detailed.

In the Ilyichevka and Kramatorsk areas, three warehouses of weapons, military equipment and ammunition were destroyed.

#Russian Forces Take Out Arms Depot That Stored #USA and #European Weapons Near #Odessa



The US and Europe have been delivering both lethal and non-lethal weapons worth billions of dollars to #Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation there. pic.twitter.com/Op5kJvF0pZ — Global Media (@GlobalMediaPlus) April 24, 2022

In addition, the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft struck 79 Ukrainian military facilities, including three Buk-M1 complexes and a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

"During the day, the operational-tactical and military aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck 79 Ukrainian military facilities. Among them were six command posts, 52 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military manpower and equipment, as well as 16 rocket and artillery storage facilities with weapons, ammunition, and fuel."

Russian air defense systems also destroyed three Ukrainian UAVs in the areas of Izyum and Kherson settlements, including a TB-2 Bayraktar over the settlement of Lozovaya, Kharkiv region, he added.