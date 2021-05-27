Russia to Supply 200 Million Sputnik V Doses to UNICEF

The decision comes as the RDIF awaits the World Health Organization's emergency use approval since the petition was submitted last year. Thus far, 40 countries have issued the emergency use for Sputnik V.

Russian authorities announced on Thursday an agreement with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to supply 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement that it "is proud to support UNICEF and its partners' global efforts to ensure equal and wide access to coronavirus vaccines for all countries. Vaccination is the best way to defeat the pandemic, help people feel safe, restore economies and return to normal life."

CGTN: Russia agrees deal with @UNICEF to supply 220 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

"Procurement and delivery of the vaccine by UNICEF are subject to the vaccine receiving WHO Emergency Use Listing," the RDIF noted. Also, the manufacturer announced that it would start negotiations with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)to include Sputnik V in the COVID-19 vaccines portfolio.