Russia To Guarantee Europe’s Energy Security

Russia's presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, underlined that the Eurasian nation fulfills all commitments related to gas supplies. “Russia’s reliability as a supplier and partner in current and future contracts is beyond doubt,” he assured.

Russia's presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, assured today that the country will continue to be a reliable supplier of energy resources for Europe, despite actions implemented by the Belarusian authorities.

“Russia will, under any circumstance, guarantee the energy security of the European continent, without depending on whether anyone likes this or not." Peskov said in response to a press question on the matter.

The threat of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to cut off transit gas supply from Russia to Europe has not been coordinated with Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.https://t.co/ne7ZhmUAdN — OilPrice.com (@OilandEnergy) November 12, 2021

On Thursday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko declared that they could cut off the transit of Russian gas to the so-called old continent through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, if the head of the European Union decides to extend sanctions against his country.

In response to a question from journalists on the subject, Peskov commented that such statements by the Belarusian leader were not agreed with Moscow.