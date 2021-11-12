    • Live
Russia To Guarantee Europe’s Energy Security

  • The supply of natural gas to the EU from Russia will not be disrupted by the escalating crisis on the Belarus-Poland border, the Kremlin said. The statement undermines a threat by Belarus’s president to cut off the flow to Western Europe.

Published 12 November 2021
Opinion

Russia's presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, underlined that the Eurasian nation fulfills all commitments related to gas supplies. “Russia’s reliability as a supplier and partner in current and future contracts is beyond doubt,” he assured.
 

Russia's presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, assured today that the country will continue to be a reliable supplier of energy resources for Europe, despite actions implemented by the Belarusian authorities.

“Russia will, under any circumstance, guarantee the energy security of the European continent, without depending on whether anyone likes this or not." Peskov said in response to a press question on the matter.

The official underlined that the Eurasian nation fulfills all commitments related to gas supplies. “Russia’s reliability as a supplier and partner in current and future contracts is beyond doubt,” he assured.

On Thursday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko declared that they could cut off the transit of Russian gas to the so-called old continent through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, if the head of the European Union decides to extend sanctions against his country.

In response to a question from journalists on the subject, Peskov commented that such statements by the Belarusian leader were not agreed with Moscow.

