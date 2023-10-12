Russia and Kyrgyzstan Set up Joint Air Defense System

A five-hectare plot of land near Kant Air Base will be provided by Kyrgyzstan for the creation of the joint air defense system.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed this Thursday a law that ratifies the agreement with Russia to establish a joint air defense system.

Japarov held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Bishkek during Putin's official visit to the Central Asian country. The two leaders highlighted the cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the fields of energy, agriculture, interregional cooperation and the development of green economy.

Furthermore, both sides signed a law ratifying the agreement on the creation of a Joint Regional Air Defense System and discussed further strengthening military cooperation.

According to a statement by the Kyrgyz presidential office, the ratification of the agreement reaffirms the commitment of Kyrgyzstan "to strengthen strategic relations with Russia and contributes to the development of continued cooperation in the field of defense and security between the two countries."

The agreement itself between the two countries was signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022

On October 11, the Kyrgyz Parliament ratified the agreement, previously signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022.

Kant Air Base is located near Bishkek and became operational in accordance with a bilateral agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in October 2003.

The Kyrgyz President noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Kant Air Base and the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, which as he said are symbols of friendship between the two countries.

For his part, Putin thanked Japarov for the warm welcome and hospitality, and highly appreciated the work done by Kyrgyzstan within the framework of its chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States.