Russia: Will Respond to Removal of Diplomats in North Macedonia

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that the Kremlin would have to strike back at North Macedonia regarding the recent expulsion order issued by the country to five diplomats of the Russian Embassy.

The recent decision confirmed the North Macedonia administration's willingness to sacrifice its sovereignty and national interests. "This pointedly unfriendly move continues the course taken a few weeks ago by the authorities of North Macedonia towards a rapid demolition of bilateral relations with Russia," said Zakharova.

"By joining the Russophobic hysteria unleashed by the West, Skopje reaffirmed its readiness to thoughtlessly sacrifice its sovereignty and make the decisions that go against the mood in society and are against the basic national interests," she continued to say. "We will have to take retaliatory measures," added the spokeswoman.

According to the Media Information Agency (MIA), Sergey Bazdnikin, the Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia, was handed a note by the country's Foreign Ministry where five of the diplomatic personnel of the Russian Embassy were designated as persona non-grata.

The diplomatic personnel designated to be expelled from the country were given five days as a deadline to leave the country. Ilya Sero, Russian Embassy Spokesperson, certified the information was accurate.