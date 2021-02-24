    • Live
News > Russia

Russia Will Respond To EU Sanctions Over Navalny Case

  • Foreing Minister Serguei Lavrov during an interview on the relationship with the EU on February 20, 2021.

    Foreing Minister Serguei Lavrov during an interview on the relationship with the EU on February 20, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @mfa_russia

Published 24 February 2021 (3 hours 37 minutes ago)
The reaction comes as the EU decided to expand punitive measures against Russia over opposition activist Alexei Navalny's jailing. 

Russian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the country would respond to sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU), which considers "a circus." Russia is the main trade partner of the EU.

"In the event of further destructive actions of the European Union, Russia will not sit idly but will find appropriate ways and methods to influence the situation,"  the Permanent Envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said. Moreover, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, described the sanctions as "a story scripted in advance."

The reaction comes as the EU decided to expand punitive measures against Russia over opposition activist Alexei Navalny's jailing. The activist was recently sentenced to two years and six months in prison. This as the EU and the United States have tried to pressure the Kremlin to release him, which the Russian authorities have confirmed unlawful.

Diplomatic sources have told media outlets that sanctions could target four Russian officials, and some assets could be frozen, as the measures are expected to enter into force next month.

Spuntik, Euronews
by teleSUR/esf-MS
