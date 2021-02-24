Russia Will Respond To EU Sanctions Over Navalny Case

The reaction comes as the EU decided to expand punitive measures against Russia over opposition activist Alexei Navalny's jailing.

Russian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the country would respond to sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU), which considers "a circus." Russia is the main trade partner of the EU.

"In the event of further destructive actions of the European Union, Russia will not sit idly but will find appropriate ways and methods to influence the situation," the Permanent Envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said. Moreover, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, described the sanctions as "a story scripted in advance."

���� Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria #Zakharova will hold a #briefing on current foreign policy issues at 10 AM MSK (GMT+3) on February 26. She will answer media questions received by the call centre.



�� https://t.co/RdQq82kJZx pic.twitter.com/W0pz3FKHzn — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) February 24, 2021

The reaction comes as the EU decided to expand punitive measures against Russia over opposition activist Alexei Navalny's jailing. The activist was recently sentenced to two years and six months in prison. This as the EU and the United States have tried to pressure the Kremlin to release him, which the Russian authorities have confirmed unlawful.

Diplomatic sources have told media outlets that sanctions could target four Russian officials, and some assets could be frozen, as the measures are expected to enter into force next month.