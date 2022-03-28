Russia: Western Sanctions Triggering Global Food Crisis

Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Monday that Russia calls on countries not to succumb to anti-Russian slogans but to analyze the current situation taking into account their vital interests.

The Russian diplomat said at a United Nations Security Council meeting that Russia took notice of the speeches by several Security Council members as well as statements by Western countries in the Sudanese mass media on March 21, where the blame was put on Russia concerning the global economic instability, the price increase, in particular of energy resources and food, including in Sudan.

Yevstigneyeva said that the special military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine at the end of February was not the cause of a possible food crisis. The responsibility lies on the West with its illegal unilateral sanctions, said the official, stating that these sanctions have been detrimental to the correct rhythm of the logistics and financial chains and taken Russia, a food and fertilizer manufacturer, out of the SWIFT system, and are threatening massive detentions of cargo ships.

Oh the global food crisis were about to have is really gonna suck and the famines it brings will most definitely hit the “developing” world the hardest.



Although, the West will have its own battle with crazy food prices. — jon hudson ��✨�� (@jon_speaks_) March 28, 2022

Furthermore, the diplomat said that Russia's cooperation with the United Nations humanitarian agencies had been hindered by the restrictions placed by such sanctions. "We cannot see who can be deceived by your statements: not the Sudanese, who have the experience of being under unilateral sanctions and are now being blackmailed for economic aid," Yevstigneyeva added.



Russia calls upon those countries which are currently bearing economic hardships, some of which are being created deliberately, to not fall for anti-Russia propaganda, the Russian diplomat also said, noting that at the moment, it is needed for those nations worldwide to act faithfully to their own principles and interests.