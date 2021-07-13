Russia Warns of US Lack of Response to Haiti's Reports

Zakharova also remarked that "we were surprised to learn that, on July 8, while replying to a question from journalists at a briefing, official U.S. law enforcement representatives were unable to either confirm or refute this fact and flatly declined to comment on the involvement of American citizens in this crime."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted the mild U.S. reaction to reports of its participation in the homicide of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

"Well, where are the sanctions, the G-7 statements, the hysteria by U.S. human rights activists?," the official noticed via Telegram.

Furthermore, she calls attention to the news that some of the participants in Moïse's assassination had worked as U.S. law enforcement informants.

Zakharova also remarked that "we were surprised to learn that, on July 8, while replying to a question from journalists at a briefing, official U.S. law enforcement representatives were unable to either confirm or refute this fact and flatly declined to comment on the involvement of American citizens in this crime."

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Haiti: The Government postpones June 27th constitutional referendum. pic.twitter.com/7V8ARPtqTh — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 8, 2021



