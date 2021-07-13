    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Russia Warns of US Lack of Response to Haiti's Reports

  • "Well, where are the sanctions, the G-7 statements, the hysteria by U.S. human rights activists?," the official noticed via Telegram. | Photo: Twitter/ @mfa_russia

Published 13 July 2021
Opinion

Zakharova also remarked that "we were surprised to learn that, on July 8, while replying to a question from journalists at a briefing, official U.S. law enforcement representatives were unable to either confirm or refute this fact and flatly declined to comment on the involvement of American citizens in this crime."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted the mild U.S. reaction to reports of its participation in the homicide of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

RELATED:

Suspect in President Moise Assassination Was DEA Informant

"Well, where are the sanctions, the G-7 statements, the hysteria by U.S. human rights activists?," the official noticed via Telegram.

Furthermore, she calls attention to the news that some of the participants in Moïse's assassination had worked as U.S. law enforcement informants. 

Zakharova also remarked that "we were surprised to learn that, on July 8, while replying to a question from journalists at a briefing, official U.S. law enforcement representatives were unable to either confirm or refute this fact and flatly declined to comment on the involvement of American citizens in this crime."

  
 

Tags

Russia -US relations Jovenel Moise assassination

People

Maria Zakharova

Prensa Latina, MFA Russia
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.