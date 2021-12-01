Russia Warns Of Ukrainian Military Deployment In Donbass

"The West is simply becoming an accessory to crimes against the civilian population in Ukraine," Maria Zakharova denounced.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alerted about a heavy deployment of the Ukrainian Army in the Donbass conflict zone.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasing their forces and gathering heavy equipment and personnel. The number of Ukrainian troops in the conflict zone has already reached 125,000, which represents half of the total composition of its Armed Forces, ”she said.

The Russian diplomat denounced that the Ukrainian authorities have no disposition to peacefully resolve the Donbass conflict and that the Kremlin is quite concerned about the breach of the Minsk Accords. According to data from the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), ceasefire violations occur daily throughout the conflict region.

Over the last weeks, the daily number of violations exceeded the maximum figures that the OSCE mission had recorded prior to the entry into force of the 2020 additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime.

Let's never forget what started this conflict in Donbass. The Ukrainian government sending the army in tanks to attack and shoot its own people in the east. This footage is from May 9th 2014 'Victory Day' in Mariupol. #Donbass pic.twitter.com/CaxNaICkRP — Dean O'Brien - BA (Hons) (@DeanoBeano1) December 1, 2021

Zakharova also criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for fueling the Ukrainian crisis by supplying arms and military to Kiev.

"The West must understand that it is simply becoming an accessory to crimes against the civilian population in Ukraine," Zakharova said, recalling that London announced its idea of ​​sending 6,000 British soldiers to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Ukraine "is becoming increasingly insolent" in its aggressiveness towards the Minsk and Russian Federation agreements. On Monday, for example, Ukraine asked NATO to apply "deterrence" measures against Russia.

The NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said his organization is determined to "provide political and practical support to Georgia and Ukraine." To prevent the conflict from escalating, however, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his willingness to mediate between Moscow and Kiev.