Russia, Ukraine Conduct “40 for 40” Prisoner Exchange

"40 Russian servicemen who were in danger of death in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime."

The Russian Defense Ministry reported Wednesday that 40 Russian servicemen have been returned from Ukraine in a "40 for 40" prisoner swap as a result of talks.

"On April 26, as a result of the negotiation process, 40 Russian servicemen who were in danger of death in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia has returned four other severely wounded servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in addition to the "40 for 40" prisoner exchange.

The released soldiers "will receive treatment and rehabilitation in the medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry."

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged dozens of prisoners of war in the latest swap. Kyiv said 44 were repatriated from Russian custody, while Moscow said 40 had returned. — Srbija Evropa (@srbija_eu) April 26, 2023

"All those released are receiving the necessary medical and psychological help," the ministry also said.

Data from the Anadolu news agency indicate that since the Russian special military operation in Ukraine began in February last year, more than 2,000 prisoners of war have been exchanged between the two sides.