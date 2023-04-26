Russia To Manage Local Assets Of EU Power Firms Uniper & Fortum

"We needed to respond to the illegal sanctions of the United States and its allies, which seized goods belonging to our citizens and companies,” Putin said.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting the temporary control of the Russian assets of European foreign energy firms Fortum and Uniper to Rosimushchestvo, the federal government property agency.

Based in Düsseldorf, Germany, Uniper company owns about 83.73 percent of Unipro corporation, which operates five power plants with a total capacity of over 11 gigawatts and employs at least 4,300 people in Russia.

The Fortum company, mainly owned by Finland, has seven thermal power stations in the Urals and Western Siberia. It also owns wind and solar power plants with local partners in other Russian territories.

The Russian decree does not affect the ownership of these companies or deprive its owners of their assets, whose external management is temporary. It only means that the original owner no longer has the right to make management decisions.

Since the start of the armed conflict in Ukraine in 2022, German and Polish authorities have taken control of the branches of major Russian energy companies operating in their territories. U.S. and European banks have also frozen over US$300 billion of Russian financial assets and threatened Moscow to transfer this money to the Kyiv regime. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov indicated that more foreign companies could come under the temporary control of the Rosimushchestvo agency if coercive economic measures against Russia continued. “The decree aims to create a compensation fund in response to the illegal seizure of Russian assets abroad. Only companies owned by countries that imposed sanctions against Russia will be affected,” he stressed.