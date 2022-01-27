Russia To Give Quick Response to West’s Answer

On Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed that Russia would not immediately react to U.S. response on security proposals, highlighting that Moscow would not delay the response.
"I cannot give a specific date. Clearly, no one will delay a reaction, but it would be stupid to expect a reaction the next day," he said, answering how Moscow would publish its response.
Kremlin Spokesperson noted that the U.S. and Europe took about a month to analyze the documents presented by their Russian counterpart. "So let's not expect an immediate reaction from us," he stressed. Peskov explained that President Putin held consultations with Security Council members and other senior officials when is required, responding if the Russian President planned to hold any meetings on the matter.
In the meantime, no decision has been made yet on Moscow's reaction to the West's responses aimed at the Russian proposals on security guarantees, Peskov underlined. Regarding the possibility of Russia giving a public answer on the matter, he said that "a separate decision will be made on that."
On Wednesday, the United States and NATO released their written replay to Russia's requests. Despite Washington asking Moscow not to disclose the documents publicly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg remarked their introductory provisions.
The representatives underlined that the West declined to provide the concessions that Russia finds crucial but outlined areas for future talks.