Russia Strives To Prevent Nuclear Conflict

The Russian diplomat made his remarks on Wednesday at a meeting of the International Trialogue Club.

"Preventing a direct conflict between nuclear powers and maintaining a deconfliction dialogue are seen as a top priority for Russian diplomacy," Ryabkov said, noting "the risks of a further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and general unpredictability of the international situation."

The official also said that "today work is extremely needed to maintain strategic stability, preserve the regimes of the non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons and improve the situation in arms control."

According to Ryabkov, Russia provides stability across many regions worldwide by developing broad cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. "We pay priority attention to the countries really interested in developing mutually advantageous and equitable relationships with Russia," the diplomat said.

Errusiako Kanpo Harremanetarako ministrordea, Sergei Ryabkov:

"Ukrainako krisiaren gorakadaren arriskuak eta munduko eszenatokiaren aurreikusezintasuna kontuan hartuta, Errusiako Federazioaren baldintzarik gabeko lehentasuna gatazka nuklear bat prebenitzea da." pic.twitter.com/E9KvJirsu6 — Euskal Herria★Donbass Komitea (@EHDonbass) June 22, 2022

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov:"Given the risks of the rising crisis in Ukraine and the unpredictability of the world scenario, the unconditional priority of the Russian Federation is to prevent a nuclear conflict."

The deputy minister added that Russia seeks to boost the scope of multilateral partnerships and integration structures, namely the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the BRICS.

Referring to anti-Russian propaganda spread mainly in the U.S., Europe and, Japan, Ryabkov said: "We will be able to ensure our security and national interests and, likewise, the protection of our allies in the face of any threats and challenges."