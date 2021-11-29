Russia Starts Developing a Vaccine for the New Omicron Variant

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology announced that the "Sputnik V" vaccine against the Omicron variant would be ready for mass production in 45 days.

Russia is currently working on a vaccine against the new variant of Covid-19, which has alarmed governments worldwide.

The center declared it had started work in the new version of his vaccine Sputnik, adapted to strike the new Omicron.

Russian scientists are convinced that the current versions of Sputnik V and the single-dose Sputnik Light are capable of neutralizing the omicron variant.

Gamaleya stated that the center is directing its studies to measure the effectiveness of the vaccines.

After modifications, if necessary, the mass production of the vaccine could begin within 45 days, highlighted the center.

Russia will be ready to provide Sputnik Omicron reinforcement variant's vaccine in the international market for next year, added the center.