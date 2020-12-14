Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Has Over 90 Percent Effectiveness

Authorities have reported that the "high efficacy rate of the vaccine, above 90 percent was confirmed at each of the three control points of clinical trials." Also, no unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research.

Russia's Gamaleya Institute announced on Monday that the Sputnik V vaccine reached a 91,4 percent effectiveness. This, after a study of 26,000 volunteers who receive the first dose and 21,000 who received the second.

During a press conference, the Gamaleya Institute Director Alexander Gintsburg said that the "results the Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated during the Phase III clinical trials support our confidence in its high efficacy and complete safety for health."

The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose. https://t.co/sZ0LJvascY — RDIF (@rdif_press) December 14, 2020

"This is especially important when it comes to the beginning of large-scale vaccination of the population. I believe we will be able to vaccinate most of the population in Russia in 2021 thereby significantly reducing the scale of pandemic and creating a strong long-term immunity to coronavirus infection in a significant part of Russia's population," the official added.

Moreover, the authorities reported that the "high efficacy rate of the vaccine, above 90 percent was confirmed at each of the three control points of clinical trials." Also, no unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine, is priced at less than $10 for the international market and over 50 countries have requested access to the product. "Based on the data obtained at the third control point the Gamaleya Center will create a report that will be used to submit for accelerated registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in various countries," the Gamaleya Institute said in a statement.