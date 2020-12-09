Russia Sends Data From Its Second COVID-19 Vaccine To WHO

The vaccine does not cause allergic reactions since it has been made from artificially synthesized particles of the new coronavirus.

Russia’s Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection Director Anna Popova announced her country sent the EpiVacCorona vaccine's clinical data to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"On Dec. 8, the documentation of another Russian vaccine was sent to the WHO. It is EpiVacCorona. We are awaiting the decision of the WHO" on its registration, Popova said, as reported by the Interfax agency.

Developed at the Vektor scientific center, the EpiVacCorona vaccine guarantees immunity for at least six months and can be administered several times.

"We believe it can be applied to the elderly and to patients with chronic diseases," Popova stated shortly after the EpiVacCorona was registered by the Health Ministry in October.

#Putin: First #coronavirus vaccine in the world @sputnikvaccine is already being used in ����. We registered another one – EpiVacCorona, a third vaccine is coming. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in working together to organise supplies & joint manufacturing pic.twitter.com/M5nmCFN6k9 — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) November 14, 2020

In clinical tests, the vaccine does not cause allergic reactions since it has been made from artificially synthesized particles of the new coronavirus.

"About 1,000 people have received this vaccine during clinical trials and all the volunteers feel fine," Popova said.

Regarding the epidemic situation in the country, she stressed that the fatality of COVID-19 in Russia is 1.7 percent lower than the world average of 2.6 percent.

In the last 24 hours in the country, 26,190 COVID-19 cases and 559 deaths from this disease were registered. Russia is the fourth country with the highest number of infections, (2.5 million) after the United States, India, and Brazil.