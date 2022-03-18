    • Live
News > Russia

Russia Sees Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Published 18 March 2022
Opinion

Russia faces a surge of COVID-19 cases rising by 34,442 in one day.

On Friday, a report released by the anti-coronavirus crisis center indicated a new surge of COVID-19 cases, which have reached 17 518 699 people infected since cases began to be counted.

The numbers indicated that Russia's COVID-19 case tally rose by 34 442 compared to the last few days, alongside the death toll, which surged by 524 in comparison with 561 fatalities a day earlier, recording a growth rate of 0.2 percent.

The hospitalization for COVID-19 reached 5 513 people, representing more than 10.1 percent of the day before. While 49 regions in Russia registered an increase in hospitalizations, 36 others evidenced a decrease. A day earlier, 5 008 people were admitted to hospitals.

Compared with the 1 352 confirmed cases reported a day earlier, the people infected by COVID-19 rose 1 130, heightening the number to 2 727 394, according to what has been reported by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

On Friday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center disclosed that the recoveries from COVID-19 have risen over the past day, accumulating 16 039 709 people recovered, and the number of patients discharged from hospitals rose 91.6 percent of the total of infected.

