Russia Rejects New US-EU Sanctions Package

The Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and the European Union (EU) over the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny.

"They are nothing but meddling in Russia's internal affairs," Peskov said, stressing that the sanctions are "unacceptable."

On Tuesday, the White House announced sanctions against seven Russian officials, including the Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov. This decision was justified on the grounds that the Russian government is allegedly persecuting Navalny and his supporters.

Peskov also called it "outrageous" that the U.S. claims that the FSB was "with a high degree of probability" involved in the alleged poisoning Navalni suffered in 2020.

The Senate’s International Affairs Committee President Konstantin Kosachov explained that the new sanctions will have no practical effect on his country's economy or sovereign debt risk.

He also added that the arbitrary measures will not influence his country's defense industry even though they imply a ban on the sale of arms and military equipment to Russia.

Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the sanctions are part of a campaign by which the United States and the European Union divert the attention of their population from their own internal problems.

"We will not accept this. Based on the principle of reciprocity, we will respond but not necessarily with symmetrical measures," she warned