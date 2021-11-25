Russia Rejects Attacks on Legitimacy of Venezuelan Elections

These elections included over 300 international observers from 55 countries, some of whom were linked to institutions such as the European Union (EU), the United Nations, and the Carter Center.

On Thursday, Russia denounced the destabilizing intentions of the countries that continue to disqualify the results of the Venezuelan subnational elections held on Nov. 21.

“Statements on the illegitimacy of the Venezuelan regional and municipal elections are attempts to artificially destabilize the situation in the country,” Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"Some countries deliberately disregard facts and attempt to call into question the legitimacy of the elections… These types of statements have become commonplace. There is no evidence provided, which confirms that those who voiced them are detached from reality," Zakharova said.

The Venezuelan subnational elections included over 300 international observers from 55 countries, some of whom were linked to institutions such as the European Union (EU), the United Nations, and the Carter Center. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the United States, the EU, Canada, and Colombia, and other Washington allies insist on disqualifying the electoral process.

Election observers in Venezuela: who can you trust? The NLG, which got Angela Davis out of prison and sued the FBI for Fred Hampton's family, says they were free and fair. The EU, which went along with Trump's Juan Guaido fiasco, and has oil interests there, has misgivings pic.twitter.com/5geUNyYMvv — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) November 25, 2021

"Other countries must respect Venezuela's will and not allow interference in its internal affairs," she added, stressing that only Venezuelans have the right to determine their State's development path.

On Sunday, Venezuelans elected 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators, and 2,471 councilors. For the first time since 2007, the opposition participated in the democratic process. The Russian diplomat also highlighted the electoral participation of representatives of a wide sector of the opposition, who presented over 60,000 candidates for the positions in dispute.

"This shows the maturity of the political process in Venezuela and the return of the internal political struggle towards a legal electoral path," Zakharova pointed out.