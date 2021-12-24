Russia Refutes US Claims About Its Import Substitution Policies

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova on Friday denounced as unfounded and beyond absurd the statements made by Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative about the substitution of Russian imports.

On Friday Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoma Maria Zakharova slammed as unfounded and beyond absurd the claims made by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, about Russia’s import substitution in the IT sector and its alleged general non-compliance with the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We’ve grown accustomed to the United States’ unfounded accusations against us, but this one exceeded all our expectations. Attacking us for import substitution, while we’ve had to listen for many years that they’re plotting against us here and there. [Threatening] to unplug us from SWIFT or something else. I’m sorry, but this is just beyond the boundaries of absurdity," the spokeswoman declared.

Zakharova noted Tai's statements about Russia maintaining restrictions in the agricultural sector, on non-scientific imports and refusing to accept other countries' guarantees on export capacity.

"Have they heard in Washington about their own sanctions or about the EU’s sanctions, Brussels adopted under pressure from Washington? Every time shortly before the New Year - apparently, this is becoming their tradition - Washington, with enviable permanence and with minimal adjustments, duplicates a set of claims against our country in the area of trade, while adopting more and more unilateral sanctions and making more and more threatening statements, in particular directly in the economic and financial spheres," added Zakharova.

�� #Zakharova: We have noted a new report on Russia's #WTO compliance released by the Office of the US Trade Representative.



❗️ We call on the #US to stop trying to undermine the supporting structure of global trade and return to a constructive and equal dialogue at the @wto. pic.twitter.com/lKPq73FKtu — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) December 24, 2021

Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, announced on Tuesday the intentions of the United States of using the WTO to hold Russia accountable for its alleged trade activities. This announcement was delivered after U.S Trade office released its "2021 Report on the Implementation and Enforcement of Russia’s World Trade Organization (WTO) Commitments."

The U.S. Trade office's report established that "Russia maintains restrictive at-the-border measures, institutes behind-the-border measures to inhibit trade, and implements an industrial policy seemingly driven by the guiding principles of import substitution and forced localization."