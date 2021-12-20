Russia: Ready for Military Response if NATO Ignores Its Concerns

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov declared on Monday that Russia is ready to respond if NATO ignores Moscow's concerns.

Sergey Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, declared on Monday that if NATO continues ignoring Moscow's concern about security, they will be ready to respond militarily if needed. Ryabkov highlighted that Moscow is aware of the need for dialogue to avoid this situation.

"I said that we would find forms to respond, including by military and military-technical means if NATO ignores Moscow’s concerns again," Ryabkov said.

"I reaffirm this. We will have to balance the activities that are of concern to us, because they increase the risks, with our countermeasures," he confirmed.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed the imperious need to evade this situation, in order to avoid serious implications.

Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov: The security situation in Europe, the Euro-Atlantic region and Eurasia has indeed greatly deteriorated recently.



This has happened because of a series of concerted actions by the US and its NATO allies.

Ryabkov, last December 17 made public two Russian documents in order to guarantee legal security from the United States and NATO.

President Vladimir Putin previously called for detailed talks with NATO, looking for reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He noted Russia's need of legal guarantees after West failure to its verbal commitments.

Yury Ushakov, presidential aid told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, that Russia was ready for immediate talks related to security guarantees. Russia is to be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.