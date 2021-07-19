Russia Ratifies Support To Produce Sputnik V in Nicaragua

"We stand in solidarity with Nicaragua in defense of its independence and sovereignty," Russian diplomat Lavrov pointed out.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed Russia's support for Nicaragua when the United States is orchestrating a smear campaign against the government of President Daniel Ortega.

"We stand in solidarity with Nicaragua in defense of its independence and sovereignty. We categorically reject attempts to interfere in its internal affairs," Lavrov said after a meeting with Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada.

The Russian diplomat also noted that the Nicaraguan people have the right to determine their own destiny and can absolutely do so. He harshly criticized those who use "the noose of sanctions" to generate social discontent and undermine the economic development of Nicaragua and other countries.

Moncada assured that the Ortega administration continues to seek the welfare of the population and "working with the international community and friendly countries to procure stability" within his country and in Central America.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister also affirmed that his nation and Russia defend international law in order to "live in peace and tranquility" and thus avoid "unilateral, aggressive, and interfering measures."

July 19th, 1979- people of Nicaragua overthrow the US backed Somoza dictatorship. FSLN lead in the creation of the 2nd workers and farmers govt. in the Americas! pic.twitter.com/NTH7dLBh5s — GabbaGabbaHey (@MarcusAurelieye) July 19, 2021

These statements come just days after the United States and its allies imposed visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors, judges, and other officials, who were accused of "eroding" democracy.

Another key topic of the Lavrov-Moncada meeting was cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the production of COVID-19 vaccines in the Central American country.

"We are analyzing the application for the production of a Russian vaccine in Nicaragua," Lavrov said and emphasized that political will for such cooperation is not lacking.

Nicaragua, which was one of the first countries to authorize the domestic use of Sputnik V, received the fifth batch of these vaccines last week. The Russian-run Latin American Institute of Biotechnology Mechnikov would manufacture the COVID-19 vaccines for Nicaragua and other countries in the region.