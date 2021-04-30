Russia Produces First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals

Over 20 institutions seek to supply "Carnivac-Cov" in countries such as Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and Argentina.

Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced the production of the first batch of 17,000 doses of "Carnivac-Cov", which are the first COVID-19 vaccines specifically designed for application in animals.

So far, over 20 companies and institutions have expressed interest to negotiate its registration and supply in Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Lebanon, Iran, and Argentina.

Rosselkhoznadzor advisor Yulia Melano indicated that Russia will produce about 3 million doses per month. Shortly, however, the production volume will increase to 5 million.

The technical dossier of the Russian vaccine is being prepared to start its registration abroad, particularly in the European Union (EU).

The meme reads, "A vaccine already exists. 100% effectiveness. The Russian Carnivac-Cov COVID-19 vaccine, the first product intended for animals, will be mass-produced from this April!

Carnivac-Cov was licensed in March as the world's first registered drug against COVID-19 in animals. However, its preclinical testing began in August 2020 using mink, cats, dogs, and ferrets.

Rosselkhoznadzor said the results of the clinical studies showed the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. It also indicated that the drug developers complied with ethical principles in the treatment of animals during the tests.

Russian scientists recommend that pregnant or sick animals, animals less than two months old, and recently calved females should not be vaccinated. To date, COVID-19 cases in animals have already been reported in 27 countries.