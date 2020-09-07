Russia Offers Aid To Syria To Break US Economic Blockade

The sanctions "are not allowing the Syrian economy to attract investment," Deputy Prime Minister Borisov said.

Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov Monday affirmed that his country will help Syria to "break" the economic blockade that President Donald Trump's administration maintains through the "Caesar Act."

"Some countries and foreign powers are trying to impose their own plans on Syria," Lavrov said during his first visit to the Arab country since 2012.

He also explained that the Russian delegation came to Damascus to encourage further development of Russian-Syrian relations.

The sanctions "are not allowing the Syrian economy to attract investment and, in fact, this is a blockade, a destructive position of the United States and the Western powers. Therefore, we are making efforts to break it," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said.

#RUS / #SYR Coordination HQ's: Illegal presence in #Syria of the #US & its allies in the int'l coalition leads to the plundering of #Syria's natural resources, forments hotbeds of tension. The deal with "Delta Crescent Energy" #oil company is an example | https://t.co/iC4MSuxHya pic.twitter.com/B2vvAXo6TW — Russian Embassy, Syria (@RusEmbSyria) September 5, 2020

Lavrov met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to discuss the details of previous agreements and outline new deals aimed at mitigating the effects of sanctions.

Diplomats reported that Russia and Syria have drawn up a draft agreement that includes 40 new projects related to energy, hydropower, and oil extraction from the sea.

Currently, the U.S. Ceasar Act sanctions all foreign companies or institutions investing in the reconstruction of Syria, a country that has been going through an armed conflict during the last decade.

From 2019, however, the parties involved in the struggle are taking part in negotiations to draft a new constitution, the final draft of which will be submitted to a popular referendum.