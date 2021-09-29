Russia, Iran Agree To Intensify Cooperation on Nuclear Affairs

Eslami traveled to Moscow to discuss issues of mutual interest and further cooperation with the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Iran and Russia on Wednesday agreed to accelerate their cooperation concerning peaceful nuclear issues, while expressing satisfaction over the strengthening of bilateral relations in this field.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohamad Eslami said Tehran and Moscow aim to accelerate the implementation of projects in the nuclear sphere.

"In the course of the upcoming talks, new mechanisms will be created with the aim of accelerating work," Eslami said commenting on his meeting with the head of Russia's Rosatom nuclear energy corporation, Alexei Likhachov.

Eslami said that "current cooperation regarding peaceful nuclear activities, such as the construction and development of nuclear power plants, is progressing well", although he noted that cooperation "should be increased."

Upon their arrival in Moscow, he was received by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and other diplomats at the Iranian embassy, as well as by Russian nuclear officials.

Earlier Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Russian foreign minister urged Washington to take a "more active" approach to help resume stalled talks aimed at reviving the deal.