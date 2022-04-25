Russia: IT Sector Needs More Qualified Personnel

On Monday, the United Russia party’s general council secretary said that the country needs more specialists in the IT industry.

Andrey Turchak, the secretary of the United Russia party’s general council, announced that the Russian economy demands about one million personnel specializing in IT, as the industry is running out of staff.

"The struggle between countries for IT specialists is escalating; we must honestly admit that with the start of the special military operation, some of our IT specialists, including young people, went abroad. However, it should be noted that the reverse process is already being recorded," said the secretary Turchak during a meeting of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

He added that "the industry continues to experience personnel shortages. The number of our IT specialists last year was estimated at 1.7 million people; experts say that our economy needs at least one million more." He continued to say that there is an imperious need for extraordinary, breakthrough solutions for the training and retaining of IT personnel at the state level. According to the statements, tasks have been established to increase enrollment in IT specialties for higher institutions.

The Council has recommended to the Ministry of Education and Science, alongside the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Digital Development, to implement a reorganized program on the federal state educational standards for higher education intended to increase the number of graduates in other specialties and areas with "key competencies of the digital economy," and not only areas directly related to mathematical education and information technology.

Olga Kazakova: United Russia will work with the Ministry of Culture on a system for assessing the creative achievements of applicants for admission to universities.

The Council is also proposing to prepare some of the personnel in game design, e-sports, the education and entertainment industry, sound design, animation, digital modeling, virtual and augmented reality, and digital marketing.

The Senators added that the ministries should consider enhancing the enrollment targets in areas related to information technology in universities outside of Moscow, according to the needs of a particular region.