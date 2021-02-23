Russia Disappointed With EU Decision To Impose Sanctions

The European sanctions constitute a form of pressure exerted in connection with a court case that was prosecuted under Russian law.

Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday said it is disappointing that the European Union (EU) foreign ministers had decided to prepare new sanctions against Russian citizens "under a far-fetched pretext."

It also said that it is "unacceptable" to make "unlawful and absurd" calls for the release of a Russian citizen convicted of economic crimes by a Russian court in accordance with Russian law.

"In international practice, this is called interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," the Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out.

"It is only regrettable that such illegitimate instruments -- ultimatums, pressure, and sanctions -- are rooted in the EU's foreign policy arsenal," it added.

The sanctioned Russian citizens will be banned from entering EU territory and their assets in the EU will be frozen.

Russia recorded 11,823 Covid-19 cases today. It's the lowest amount in one 24 hour period since October 8. New infections were at close to 30,000 daily around New Year.



Some may find it interesting given that Moscow, and many other parts of the country, have ended lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/saYVpgNKjD — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) February 23, 2021

Previously, Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said that the EU foreign affairs ministers had agreed to impose restrictive measures against those responsible for the "arrest, sentencing and persecution" of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

On Feb. 20, a Moscow court found Navalny guilty of defaming World War II veteran Ignat Artyomenko, whom the Russian opposition figure called a "traitor" and "shame of the country". He was ordered to pay a fine of US$11,480.

"Navalny does not admit his guilt in the case. His lawyers claim the 'groundless' and 'politically motivated' charges are aimed at stopping his anti-corruption investigations and preventing him from participating in the elections," RT reported.