Since March 22, eighteen people have been arrested in connection with the Crocus Hall attack.

On Thursday, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informed about the detention of three men involved in the deadly concert hall terror attack in Moscow.

The suspects were arrested in the cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Omsk. They include a Russian citizen and two foreign citizens from Central Asia.

Two of the detainees transferred money for the purchase of firearms and vehicles used in the terrorist attack, while the third recruited accomplices for the attack and financed its perpetrators.

A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow, followed by a massive fire. At least 144 people were killed and another 551 injured after the attack.

Since that date, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. Four of them are Tajiks who directly participated in the shooting and explosions.

Although the media initially reported that the Islamic State was the author of the Crocus attack, the Russian government blames Ukraine for the terrorist attack.

"In the international arena, Russia behaves in such a way that it can hardly be attacked by Islamic fundamentalists," President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is important to establish as soon as possible who commissioned and financed this horrible crime. Their traces lead to the Ukrainian secret services. However, it is well known that the Kiev regime is not self-sufficient and is completely controlled by the US," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.