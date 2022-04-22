Russia DM: 396 Crew Members Evacuated From Moskva Cruiser

Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that one crew member died from the lost Moskva cruiser, and there are 27 still missing in action. According to the announcement, at least 396 sailors were evacuated.

"On April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser sustained serious damage due to detonation of ammunition caused by a fire. Attempts to extinguish the fire were fruitless. During the damage control, one serviceman died, and 27 more went missing in actions," said the Ministry.

The Ministry offered its support to the relatives and close ones of the dead and missing crew members. It said that "the remaining 396 crew members were evacuated from the cruiser to nearby Black Sea Fleet ships and delivered to Sevastopol." On Friday, after the funeral service to the ensign who died on the cruiser, which was celebrated in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev posted on his Telegram channel that the ensign had died but was capable of saving hundreds of his fellow servicemen.

"Today, we paid our last respects to Ivan Leonidovich Vakhrushev. […] He died as a hero. He led his team; he evacuated the sailors after the fire started, then went back, shut down the boiler, but did not have enough time to save himself. He performed an act of valor and save the lives of hundreds of his fellow servicemen," said Governor Razvozhayev. The Ministry of Defense also said on the matter: "Russian Ministry of Defense is providing all necessary support and aid to the relatives and close ones of the dead and the missing in action."

The Russian MoD said that the crew members of the lost Moskva cruiser said of their disposition to continue serving on Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships. "Following a discussion between the Black Sea Fleet command with Moskva cruiser crew members, the absolute majority of officers, ensigns, and volunteer service sailors expressed their desire to continue service on Black Sea Fleet ships," said the Ministry.

"Conscript sailors will be dismissed in the reserve after their service term is over," the Ministry said, adding that some servicemen requested to be transferred to other garrisons; to continue serving on ships of different fleets.