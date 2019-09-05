Russia Calls for Strengthening the Peace Process in Colombia

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the risk of an armed confrontation in the South American nation is latent.

The Government of Russia, under Vladimir Putin, called on the international community to make the necessary efforts to prevent the derailment of the peace process in Colombia , where a dissident sector of the demobilized insurgency of the FARC rearmed itself.

"We call on the international community to contribute to the continuation of the peace process for the prosperity of Colombia's population and regional stability and within Colombia itself," said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry warned of the risk that an armed confrontation in the South American nation resurfacing, with "unpredictable consequences for the Latin American region" is latent.

The Russian agency observed that it is necessary to implement additional measures aimed at restoring trust between the two sides "and the return to the bed of peace."

Russia said it supported the joint declaration of the guarantor countries of the Colombian peace process - Cuba and Norway - in which both nations demanded strict compliance with the final peace agreement signed in November 2016 by the Government of Bogotá and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), now turned into a political party.

On August 29, several dissident leaders of the FARC, including Iván Márquez, who was the main negotiator of the peace pact, announced their return to arms after they considered that the government of Colombian President Iván Duque had betrayed the peace agreement.