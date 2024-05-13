Russia: Belousov Replaces Shoigu as Defense Minister

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as the new Defense Minister, succeeding Sergei Shoigu, who moves to the role of Russian Security Council Secretary.

The 65-year-old Belousov has held various positions including assistant to the President on economic issues, Minister of Economic Development, Director of the Department of Economics and Finance at the Government Office, and General Director of the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-term Forecasting.

In a separate decree, Putin appointed Shoigu, the defense minister since 2012, as the Secretary of the Security Council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev.

The Kremlin said that it will soon announce the new appointment for Patrushev. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Shoigu will also become Deputy President in the commission on the military-industrial complex.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its armed forces made significant gains in the Kharkov region after capturing four settlements.

The units of its North group had made advancements deep into Ukrainian defenses, seizing the settlements of Gatyshche, Krasnoye, Morokhovets, and Oleynikovo in the Kharkov region.

Three Ukrainian brigades suffered heavy losses in the settlements of Degtyarnoye, Volchansk, and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region, losing up to 100 servicemen, two tanks, an armored vehicle Kozak and four vehicles.

Russian armed forces have been actively advancing in the Kharkov region for several days. More than 4,000 people have been evacuated from the region since Russia launched the latest round of missile attacks on Friday, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Sunday.