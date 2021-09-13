Russia Applauds Iran - IAEA Agreement

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran will continue to hold meetings to enhance their mutual cooperation.

On Monday, Russia welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the possibility for its inspectors to operate security cameras inside Iranian nuclear plants.

On Sept. 12, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the he Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Mohammad Eslami, issued a joint statement, confirming that Iran has allowed IAEA inspectors to replace surveillance cameras' memory cards in Iranian nuclear plants, which will be kept under joint seals of the IAEA and the AEOI.

“We would like to highlight the constructive nature of Rafael Grossi's statement at the end of his visit to Tehran, on Sept. 11-12, and his meeting with the head of the Iranian nuclear agency, Mohamad Eslami,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We welcome the agreement between the heads of the IAEA and the AEAI on the maintenance of verification equipment in Iranian nuclear facilities,” it added.

Moreover, Russia “shares Grossi's opinion that a solution has been found to the most urgent technical problem, which will allow the Agency to keep a clear picture, without gaps, of the state of affairs in the Iranian nuclear program”

It has been confirmed that Iran and IAEA will continue to hold meetings to enhance cooperation. Eslami stated that he will attend the IAEA general conference in Vienna to continue negotiations and that the IAEA director will return to Tehran soon to "hold high-level talks with the Iranian authorities".

Grossi stressed that during his visit to Tehran last weekend "a clear agreement was reached for high-level meetings since it is not possible to continue as before".



