Russia & Lithuania Welcome EC’s Step on Kaliningrad

Russia assesses the decision of the European Commission on the Kaliningrad transit as "common sense."

According to the clarifications issued by the European Commission on July 13 regarding the sanctions on Russia, transit by rail is allowed with appropriate controls; however, access by road to Kaliningrad remains illegal.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, "this decision, which removes restrictions on a certain range of products transported by rail, is a manifestation of realism and common sense."

However, Zakharova expressed Russia's concern in this regard. The spokeswoman said, "the Russian side will closely monitor how these EU steps will be implemented in practice."

Moscow is looking carefully at the reasons offered by the European Commission, assessing them in the light of a core matter - full vital support for the Kaliningrad area, the Russian diplomat said.

The European Commission made concessions to Russia on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad.



Only the transit of military and dual-use goods and technologies was banned.



At the same time, the EC recommends allowing Russia to import goods to Kaliningrad for the needs of the region pic.twitter.com/Y9MOig44Lc — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) July 13, 2022

Under the recently updated European Commission guidelines on the transit of sanctioned Russian goods through the Kaliningrad territory, "the transit of goods serving military purposes, dual-use goods and technologies" is totally banned, according to a Commission statement.

The statement further reads that "Lithuania also welcomes the Commission's limitation of the volumes of transit of goods through the territory of the EU on the basis of historical averages of the last three years, reflecting only the actual need for essential goods, as well as the need to strengthen transit control."